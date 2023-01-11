Quinten Harvey McCormick (March 31, 1969 – January 1, 2023)

Quinten Harvey McCormick, 53, died at his home in Casper, Wyoming on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Quinten was born on March 31, 1969 to William (Bill) Mccormick and Bonita (Bonnie) Hambrick in Lander, Wyoming.

Quinten graduated from Lander Valley High School in 1988, where he participated in R.O.T.C and EMT training. Later he became a paramedic for Fremont County. He moved to Casper, Wyoming where he graduated from Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy to become a Deputy Sheriff in Casper in the early 90’s. This is when he met his future bride and mother of his children. They moved to Farmington, New Mexico where he became a corrections officer. When he moved back to Casper, Wyoming he was a Juvenile Corrections Officer. Later in life, Quinten worked in private security and Healthcare. Quinten will be remembered for being a loving father, a devoted Christian, for his love of politics and for his undying love of Ketchup.

Survivors include his father William (Bill) McCormick of Casper; sister Donna (Ken) Maynard, half-brother Stephen (Amanda) Vincent of Rock Springs; Daughters Jana (Don) Addleman and Sara McCormick of Sioux City, IA; sons Cody (Sonya) McCormick and Justen (Kaylene) McCormick of Casper; aunt Irene Knudsen of Rock Springs; aunt Dorothy (Ed) McCarty of Farson and aunt Eileen Miller of Lander. As well as seven grandchildren.

Quinten was preceded in death by his mother Bonita (Bonnie) Hambrick; uncle George McCormick; brother David Hambrick; grandma Edith Stout and grandpa Gerald Stout; grandma Evelyn McCormick and grandpa John McCormick; and uncle Charles McCormick.

Services will be held at Hudson’s Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Friday January 20, 2023 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY 82520