Quitberg and Soule Share White Mountain Library Gallery

ROCK SPRINGS — Local artists Deon Quitberg and Debora Soule are exhibiting “Animals Big and Small” at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs now through the end of April.

The two artists have served on the Sweetwater County Library Exhibits committee together for nearly three decades. Quitberg and Soule have very different styles of art making and collaborating on the same theme appealed to them.

Making art began many years ago for Quitberg when she attended art classes with her mother in Boise, Idaho. She has continued to learn through formal classes, workshops, individual and group study, with media from pen and ink, oil, watercolor, sculpture, mixed media, acrylic, pastel and more.

Soule returned to painting several years ago, at first focusing on a variety of birds and expanding to Wyoming wildlife and the occasional dog or cat portrait.

While drawing and painting provide an outlet from the administrative work of running the Community Fine Arts Center, the satisfaction and challenges of making art that speaks to others keeps her motivated.

The Exhibits Committee of the Library System developed the guidelines for the exhibits displayed in the county libraries, which include both group shows and individual artists’ displays.

The Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit.

Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.

The Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg and Donna Ragsdale, all from Green River, and library system members Lindsey Travis, Michelle Krmpotich, Alan Vaughn, and Debora Soule.

For more information about these exhibits and other library events, visit the Library System website or on Facebook.

Questions can be directed to Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs.