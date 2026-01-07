Quitting tobacco can be Hard! Let us Help!

Tired of tobacco? Get help from the Wyoming Quit Line and Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition.

Quitting starts here: no scare tactics, no judgments, just the information you need to help you quit.

1-800-QUIT-NOW

TTY users dial 1-888-229-2182 Quitwyo.org

Tobacco use is a serious problem for our nation, state, and county. Below are some statistics:

Smoking kills. According to the CDC, “Cigarette smoking remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States” (CDC, 2023).

Smoking is a problem in Sweetwater County. 18% of Sweetwater County adults identified as smokers in 2020 (Wyoming, 2023). In comparison, 11.5% of adults nationwide currently smoked cigarettes in 2021 (CDC, 2023).

Cigarettes aren’t the only problem. The most recent Wyoming Adult Tobacco Survey (ATS) found that 10% of Wyoming adults use chewing tobacco and 6% use ENDS (electronic nicotine delivery systems). 73% of Wyoming smokers who began smoking when ENDS were available used ENDS first (Kato et al., 2022).

Despite the increasing awareness of the dangers of tobacco use, it remains prevalent due largely to the addictive nature of nicotine. Anyone who has tried to quit using tobacco knows that it is a tough task.

However, quitting is worth the struggle. Here are some facts and statistics on quitting:

Quitting can lengthen your life. According to the CDC, “Quitting can add as much as a decade to life expectancy” (CDC, 2020).

Quitting can improve your health. The 2020 Surgeon General’s Report indicates that quitting smoking can reduce one’s risk for “poor reproductive health outcomes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cancer” (CDC, 2020).

Most users want to quit. The recent Wyoming ATS found that “At some point in their lives, about four out of five current smokers (81%) had stopped smoking for at least one day because they were trying to quit for good” (Kato et al., 2022).

Using medications, nicotine replacement therapies, and behavioral coaching can help you quit for good. The 2020 Surgeon General’s Report explains that combining cessation medications, behavioral counseling, and nicotine replacement therapies increased the likelihood of quitting (CDC, 2020).

If you or someone you know wants to quit tobacco, there are free resources available to make the quit easier. One great resource is Wyoming Quit Tobacco. They provide a personalized quit plan, free nicotine replacement therapy (gum, patches, lozenges), low-cost prescription medications, trained quit coaches, and 24/7 support. These resources can be accessed by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or by going to www.quitwyo.org.

The Wyoming Quit Tobacco line usually takes about 2-3 weeks to get nicotine replacement therapy products to people who request them. The Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition can help with this delay by providing free nicotine patches, gum, and/or lozenges to adults as they wait to receive the products from the quit line. Additionally, the prevention team offers free adult tobacco cessation groups that further increase one’s chances of kicking their habit for good.

The biggest obstacles to quitting are cravings and the loss of a way to handle stress. Free nicotine replacement therapy and coaching can reduce these obstacles and help people regain control of their lives. If you are interested in receiving free help and resources to quit tobacco, you can get more information by calling 307-352-6677 and asking for the Prevention Specialists or by visiting our website at www.sweetwaterpreventioncoalition.com.

Resources:

For Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition they can email us at sweetwatercoprevention@gmail.com or visit our website sweetwaterpreventioncoalition.com For Southwest Counseling they can email Shae Haney at shaney@swcounseling.org visit our website at swcounseling.org, or call us at 307-352-6677 and ask for Prevention.

