1.-B. No. If you receive a disability benefit, it will automatically convert to a retirement benefit once you reach full retirement age.

2.-D. Your benefit will not be reduced if your ex-spouse receives Social Security benefits based on your earnings record.

3.-C. Starting at full retirement age, you will earn delayed retirement credits that will increase your benefit by 8% per year up to age 70. For example, if your full retirement age is 66, you can earn credits for a maximum of four years. At age 70, your benefit will then be 32% higher than it would have been at full retirement age.

4.-C. Since 2013, the Treasury Department has required electronic payment of federal benefits, including Social Security. You can sign up for direct deposit of your benefits into your current bank account or open a low-cost Electronic Transfer Account (ETA) at a participating financial institution. Another option is to sign up for a Direct Express® prepaid debit card. Under this option, your Social Security benefits are deposited