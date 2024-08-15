Race for Senate District 12 Becomes a 5-Figure Affair

ROCK SPRINGS – More than $25,000 has been raised by three candidates seeking election to the Senate District 12 seat in the Wyoming Senate.

More than half that amount was raised by incumbent Republican John Kolb, who reported $14,502.91 in contributions to his campaign in a report filed Aug. 13. His GOP challenger Jeff Ramaj reports raising $9,180 in his Aug. 8 campaign contribution report, while Democrat Kenilynn Zanetti reports $2,075 in contributions in her Aug. 12 report.

The finance reports show Kolb and Ramaj spending large in their Primary Election contrast, which will be decided Aug. 20. The winner will face Zanetti, who is unopposed in her party’s primary, in the upcoming November election.

Each of the candidates have made contributions to their campaigns from personal funds. Kolb reported contributing $2,000 personally to his campaign and another $5,702.91 from his John Kolb for SD12 account. Ramaj reports contributing $1,220 to his campaign and Zanetti reports making a $1,500 personal contribution to her campaign.

Kolb reports receiving $5,250, which includes $2,000 from outside the state. He received $1,000 from the Black Hills Corporation PAC of Rapid City, South Dakota; $500 from the ONEOK Inc. Employee Political Action Committee of Tulsa Oklahoma; and $500 from DECPAC of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The three PACs are involved in the energy industry with operations in Wyoming, with Black Hills Corporation being a natural gas and electricity utility company with reach into eastern Wyoming, ONEOK owning natural gas lines in southwestern Wyoming, and DECPAC represents Devon Energy, which has operations in the Powder River Basin.

Funds Kolb received from Wyoming PACs amount to $3,250. The Wyoming Realtors PAC in Casper contributed $2,500 to his campaign; the Wyo-D-PAC representing a group of state dentists contributed $250; and the Conpac Contractors PAC contributed $500.

Kolb and Ramaj also reported outside contributions, with Kolb receiving $1,550 in contributions from individuals. Ramaj’s anonymous contributions consist of $2,650 listed as personal startup funds, $5,075 raised from a raffle, and $235 from hats.

Kolb has also outspent his competitors in campaign advertising, spending $13,491.69 in advertising leading up to the election. Ramaj spent $9,167.78, while Zanetti spent $689.75.

A Question About Raffles

Ramaj’s raffle contributions have left Kolb questioning if Ramaj is using the raffle line items to shield the identities of his contributors. Kolb does not believe Ramaj could have raised thousands of dollars through raffles supporting his campaign and wonders if any candidate could raise so much money through raffles. While Kolb believes candidates generally want to be as open as they can with their finance reports, he thinks state laws regarding raffles should be reexamined to increase transparency.

Ramaj said the different amounts came from a single raffle he hosted which started in March and concluded on the final day of the Sweetwater County Fair. Ramaj said the tickets purchased only required a first name and a phone number to allow those interested in participating to quickly fill out their tickets and prevent lines forming at his booth. He also said he contacted the Secretary of State’s Office regarding raffles and thinks an option to allow candidates to better explain the source of funding from raffles and other anonymous means of donating would help improve transparency.

“I like to be accurate, especially on stuff like that,” Ramaj said. “What you see with me is what you get.”