Rachel McCormick (July 8, 1965 – November 17, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– Rachel McCormick, 53, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. A longtime resident of Rock Springs, and former resident of Montana. Mrs. McCormick died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on July 8, 1965 in Great Falls, Montana, the daughter of William Alfred McCormick and Rachel Elizabeth Branstetter.

Mrs. McCormick attended schools in Joliet, Montana and Rock Springs and Superior, Wyoming.

She was employed by Sterling Construction for many years and also home health care.

Mrs. McCormick was a member of Restoration Ministries.

She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her sons. She enjoyed taking care of other people and sharing whatever she had with other people. She loved cooking and playing games.

Survivors include two sons William McCormick and Michael McCormick both of Rock Springs; one brother William A. McCormick and wife Angela of Joliet, Montana; three sisters Laurie Emmett and husband Del of Rock Springs, Katherine McCormick and partner Bernie of Shawmut, Montana and Lisa Persinger of Pinedale, Wyoming; several cousins, nieces and nephews; her uncle and aunt Kenny and Velma McCormick.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Linda McCormick.

Following cremation, a celebration of her life will be conducted at 1 pm on Monday, November 26, 2018 at Restoration Ministries, 518 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.