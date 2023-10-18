Raelene Beveridge (January 14, 1962 – October 15, 2023)

Raelene “Rae-Rae” Beveridge, 61, of Grand Junction, Colorado, died of pancreatic cancer at Hope West Hospice and Palliative Care Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Two of the best friends one could wish for, Jamie and Kim Shoup, were able to be present and comfort her at the time of her passing.

Raelene was born on Jan. 14, 1962, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Joan Gerrard and Ken Beveridge.

As a self-proclaimed control freak, if Rae were able to re-write her obituary, we’re sure she would! She was fiercely independent, and always wanted to live life on her own terms. She was very strong minded, but also incredibly sensitive, loving, and forgiving. She had an ability to not hold judgment and found value in everyone she met, as each person is “The one and only you”. She was proud of being the one to introduce her siblings to the beauty of Colorado. She was a devoted sister and proud aunt.

Rae always had a project going, including home-improvements, gardening, crafting, and jewelry making. She often gifted those she loved with one of the treasures she made. Her constant companions for many years were her dogs, Brandy and Zeus. She loved animals and often took in stray cats.

She also loved music, and was a DJ for a local radio station, until one day when she invited a bunch of friends into the studio! Even though she was taken too soon, Rae lived an extraordinary life surrounded by people who adored her.

Raelene was preceded in death by her mother Joan, step-father, Larry Gerrard and father Kenneth Beveridge.

She leaves behind one younger brother, Rick (LaVina) Beveridge, two younger sisters, Lisa (Joe) Skazinski and Mary Lou Yeik, 6 nieces and nephews and her very loving friends, Eva Bennett, Jamie & Kim Shoup.

Raelene will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, those who would like to honor her with a memorial contribution are asked to contribute to Hope West at www.hopewestco.org/donate/.

Her ashes will be spread in the Mountains of Colorado, which she loved, in a private family ceremony.