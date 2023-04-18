Raelynn Rose Caddy (April 13, 2023)

Raelynn Rose Caddy was delivered stillborn on Thursday, April 13, 2023 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to loving parents Emily and Colt Caddy. She was 7 pounds, 4.1 ounces, and 21 inches long. Raelynn is loved by many and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her parents Colt and Emily Caddy, brother Cayson Caddy, paternal grandparents Kat Caddy-Dowley and Jim Dowley, maternal grandparents Scott and Jeanne Sorensen, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her paternal Grandpa, Rodney Caddy.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at the Green River Alliance Church 2190 W Teton Blvd, Green River, WY. A funeral will be held Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.