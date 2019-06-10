Rafael Chavez (August 1, 1958 – June 9, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Rafael Chavez, 60, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming; surrounded by his loving family following a ten-year battle with cancer. He was a resident of Wyoming for over 30 years, and is a former resident of Mexico.

Mr. Chavez was born on August 1, 1958 in Zacatecas, Mexico; the son of Guadalupe Chavez and Angelita Chavez Arellano.

He married Maria Luz Chavez Mendoza in Jalisco, Mexico on December 31, 1978.

Mr. Chavez owned and operated Chavez Concrete for over 30 years until his retirement in 2010. He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Mr. Chavez enjoyed spending time with family and grandchildren, camping, fishing, and riding his bicycle.

Survivors include his wife; Maria Luz Chavez of Rock Springs, Wyoming, father; Guadalupe Chavez of Hereford, Texas, two sons; Carlos Chavez and wife Jessica of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Rafael Chavez Jr. and wife Beni of Salt Lake City, Utah, one daughter; Linda Chavez and fiancé Jaime Flores of Rock Springs, Wyoming, six brothers; Marcelo Chavez of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Felipe Chavez of Hereford, Texas, Alfonso Chavez of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Guadalupe Chavez Jr. of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Manuel Chavez of Houston, Texas, Genaro Chavez of Houston, Texas, two sisters; Lucina Chavez of Fort Collins, Colorado, Celerina Garcia of Loveland, Colorado, three grandchildren; Marcos Chavez, Alessio Chavez, Nieko Chavez, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother; Angelita Chavez, and one granddaughter Mia Angelita Chavez.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 3 pm Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 6 pm, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the church. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 4 pm until the time of the Rosary and again at the church on Thursday one hour prior to Mass. Cremation will follow funeral services.

The family respectfully requests that donations in Rafael’s name be made to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or to the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, P.O. Box 6038, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82902.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.