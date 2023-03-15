Rain and Snow With a High Near 41

Weather Story

Snow continues across the west today, with snow chances spreading eastward. Some snow may be a rain/snow mix at times. A cold front passes through this afternoon and evening, bringing cooler temperatures and a better chance for snow rather than a mix. Windy conditions also continue through much of the day.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Rain and snow showers before 2pm, then scattered snow showers. High near 41. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 22 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Isolated snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Isolated snow showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. North northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 7. East wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 27. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. East wind around 7 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday Night

Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday

Scattered snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.