Rain and Snow With a High Near 41

Weather Story
Snow continues across the west today, with snow chances spreading eastward. Some snow may be a rain/snow mix at times. A cold front passes through this afternoon and evening, bringing cooler temperatures and a better chance for snow rather than a mix. Windy conditions also continue through much of the day.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Rain and snow showers before 2pm, then scattered snow showers. High near 41. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 22 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Isolated snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
Isolated snow showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. North northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 7. East wind 5 to 11 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 27. East wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. East wind around 7 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Monday Night
Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Tuesday
Scattered snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW