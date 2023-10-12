Rain and Snow With a High Near 42

Rain and Snow With a High Near 42

Weather Story

Snow will continue across the mountains with rain in the lower elevations. Strong winds will blow across much of northern Wyoming. Rain and snow will end tonight with a drying trend for Friday and the weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Rain and snow showers, becoming all rain after 10am. High near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

Scattered rain showers, mixing with snow after 7pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 46. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south in the evening.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!

From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW

Related Articles

Fall Snowstorm Forecasted to Hit Wyoming Tonight

Fall Snowstorm Forecasted to Hit Wyoming Tonight

Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 52

Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 52

Increasing Clouds With a High Near 69

Increasing Clouds With a High Near 69

Sunny With a High Near 69

Sunny With a High Near 69