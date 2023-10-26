Rain and Snow With a High Near 42

Weather Story

Much of the area is seeing their first snowfall of the season this morning. Snow chances will continue, decreasing this afternoon and eventually tapering off from west to east through early evening.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 1pm, then gradually ending. High near 42. Windy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 42. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 30.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.