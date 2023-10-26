Rain and Snow With a High Near 42

Weather Story
Much of the area is seeing their first snowfall of the season this morning. Snow chances will continue, decreasing this afternoon and eventually tapering off from west to east through early evening.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 1pm, then gradually ending. High near 42. Windy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 42. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 30.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 10.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 42.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
