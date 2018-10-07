Rain and Snow, with a High Near 43

Today, there will be periods of rain and snow across the state that will linger through tonight and much of Monday. Rain will change over to snow tonight for all elevations. Expect snow Monday morning with the best accumulations in the mountains and from South Pass to Natrona County. Snow will taper off west to east, but it will be a short break for the west with the next round impacting the area Tuesday morning.

Detailed Forecast

Today Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 1pm. High near 43. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Tonight Rain likely before 8pm, then rain and snow likely between 8pm and midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Monday Snow likely before 7am, then a chance of snow showers after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Monday Night A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Tuesday A slight chance of snow showers after 1pm, mixing with rain after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tuesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain showers before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1am and 2am, then a chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Thursday

A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 54.