Rain, Snow Forecasted for Sweetwater County Starting Monday Evening

ROCK SPRINGS — After a forecasted hot Labor Day weekend, Sweetwater County residents should prepare for snow and rain moving into the area starting Monday evening.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service Riverton Office, Sweetwater County residents may see temperatures as high as 91 degree this Saturday and Sunday. But on Monday high temperatures will drop to around 81 degrees with breezy conditions. Wind gusts are forecast to reach 26 mph, according the USNWS.

Even though Monday is supposed to be nice most of the day, it is expected to turn cold with a low of 33 degrees. Residents may also see scattered rain showers Monday night with scattered rain and snow showers moving through the area Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s high is anticipated to reach 55 degrees with a low of 29 degrees, while Wednesday’s high will be around 65 degrees.

Yes, folks. Snow is in the forecast. It may be time to put those flip flops away for a few days and put some boots on instead.