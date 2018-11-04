Rain & Snow with a High Near 42

Significant snowfall in western Wyoming will make for hazardous travel today. The most snow will fall at higher western elevations, with a lighter rain and snow mixture possible over lower areas to the east. Gusty to strong winds are also likely over much of the state.

Detailed Forecast

Today Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 1pm. High near 42. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Tonight A chance of rain and snow before 10pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Friday Sunny, with a high near 36. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 41.