Ralph Lamb (August 20, 1936 – October 22, 2022)

Ralph Lamb (Papa) passed away peacefully at his home the morning of October 22, 2022, surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Florence Lamb, Brothers Del, Mickey, Frank, Jack, and Dean Lamb, Sisters Emma Hutchinson, Dorothy Harvey, Jesse Monroe, Lula Lamb, Fae Lamb, and Zella White, his son Bill Lamb, brother-in-law Dale Eastman, mother-in-law Anna Laura Eastman and Father In Law Arnold Eastman.

He is survived by his wife Carol Lamb, Daughter Kathi Fine, Sister Edith Brown, Grandchildren BJ Cox and wife Beverly, and Dillon Cox and fiancé Amy Parry, great-grandchildren Calie and Lindsey Cox, Daylin and Ian Cox, and AJ and Amber Muller, great-great-grandchildren Dawson Muller, Macy Muller, and Tatum Muller, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ralph served in the U.S. Army as a light weapons infantryman in the Korean war. He started two successful full service, service stations in Rock Springs Wyoming in 1968, where he mentored a handful of fortunate young men in high quality mechanic work, and the art of old fashioned hospitality.

In the early 80s, Ralph began his long and prosperous career in the oil and gas industry with Champlin Petroleum, and eventually retired from Anadarko Petroleum. He continued working in the industry managing a wide variety of projects before starting his own operating company, Primetime Production. He retired completely in 2008 to enjoy his family and more specifically his great grandchildren.

Ralph had an innate ability to influence all those around him, simply with his presence alone. His kindness and compassion would light up a room, and he was always the first to extend his hand to any that needed help. Ralph had an endless smile and sense of humor would always be a source of happiness and inspiration with his unpredictable whit and unparalleled charisma.

Ralph was the true patriarch of our family, taking time to teach, unwavering support in all our individual passions, instilling in us all the core values of life, love and family that will forever be passed down for generations to come.

Papa, you are sorely missed and will never be forgotten.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.