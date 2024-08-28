Ralph Mattinson (June 12, 1940 – August 19, 2024)

Ralph Mattinson, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Monday, August 19, 2024 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River. He was a lifelong resident of Wyoming. He died following a brief illness.

Ralph was born June 12, 1940 in Rawlins; the son of Ralph Bartlett Mattinson and Helen Mae Knezovich.

He attended schools in Bitter Creek and Superior. He was a 1958 graduate of Superior High School. He attended both Western Wyoming Community College and University of Wyoming and obtained an Associate’s Degree in electrical mine maintenance.

Ralph married Billie Lee Brcko July 2, 1968 in Rock Springs, Wyoming they had two children from this union and later divorced.

He worked at FMC for 26 years, retiring June 30, 2004 as an electrician. He previously worked for the State of Wyoming Highway Department and Bechtel Construction for many years.

Ralph loved spending time with family, hunting, fishing, camping, lifting weights at the Rock Springs Civic Center, having coffee with his friends, listening to old country music, watching old western movies, playing cards weekly and going to the cabin.

Survivors include one son, Neil Mattinson and wife Teya of Rock Springs; one daughter, Raelynn “Susie” Reeder and husband Jeremiah of Rock Springs; one brother, Gerald Alan Mattinson and wife Carey Lynn of Laramie; one sister, Ella Larson and husband Maurice of Rock Springs; two sisters-in-law, Judy Mattinson and companion Walter of Rock Springs, and Donna Mattinson of Rock Springs; six grandchildren, Kevin Mattinson and wife Karlee, Trevor Mattinson, Darek Mattinson and wife Ryann, Kinlee Mattinson and companion Dryden Menck, Nic Dziadosz and wife Kylee, Lauren Mayer and husband Anthony; two step-grandchildren, Tristan Stassinos, and Maygen Henstra and husband Brandon; four great-grandchildren, Karder Mattinson, Aubree Mayer, Olivia Mayer, Gracie Joe Mattinson, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Helen Mattinson; two brothers, Dennis (Deke) Mattinson and Donald (Doc) Mattinson; one sister, Sharon White and husband Kim; and one daughter, Karen McGinnis.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted 1-4 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2024 at The Holiday Inn Patio Room, 1675 Sunset Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

