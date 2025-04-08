Ramon O. Castillon (Aug. 31, 1957 – Feb. 24, 2025)

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Ramon O. Castillon, 67, who passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a brief illness on Monday, February 24, 2025, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Uta.

Born on August 31, 1957, in Eagle Pass, Texas, to Homero A. Castillon and Inocente H. Castillon, Ramon was a caring and generous individual who found joy in life’s simpler pleasures, especially the great outdoors. His passions included hunting, fishing, and sharing moments with his family.

Ramon attended schools in Eagle Pass, Texas, and dedicated 30 years of his life as working for Laborers Union, Local 1271. After retiring in 2018, he embraced the tranquility of Wyoming, savoring the beauty of his surroundings alongside his loved ones.

He is survived by his brother, Mario Castillon and wife Esther of Green River; five sisters, Gricelda Hernandez of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Graciela Zarate and husband Leandro of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Cristela Alvarado and husband Juan of Moses Lake, Washington; Angelica Sorenson and husband Geffrey of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Yolanda Brossman and husband Lyle of Oak Creek, Wisconsin; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews who will deeply miss his presence.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Homero A. Castillon and Inocente H. Castillon; four brothers, Homero Castillon Jr., Jose Luis Castillon, David Castillon, Ricardo Castillon; two sisters, Maria Guadalupe Castillon, Nelia Castillon (Boren); and one niece, Jessica Alvarado, along with four nephews, Mario Hernandez Jr., Juan Luis (Johnny) Castillon, Jediediah Sorenson, and Jason Derek Haselhuhn.

Ramon’s gentle spirit and enduring love will be fondly remembered by all who knew him, leaving a lasting legacy in the hearts of family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am Friday, July 11, 2025, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will take place at Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences may be offered at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

In honoring Ramon’s memory, his family invites you to take a moment to appreciate the beauty of nature, as he often did.