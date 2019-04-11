RaNae Wilde (October 8, 1940 – April 10, 2019)

MCKINNON– RaNae Wilde, our sweet precious Mother, Wife, and Grandmother, returned home to her Heavenly Father on April 10, 2019. She resided in McKinnon, Wyoming and was 78 years old.

RaNae was born in Coalville, UT on October 8th, 1940, to Thomas Russell, and Vergie Fernelius Rock. She attended Morgan High School and graduated on May 15th, 1958. She married Jon Chappell Wilde on June 11th, 1959 in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived in Ogden for a short time and then moved to McKinnon Wyoming where they raised their family.

RaNae was an active member of her community. She worked as the recorder for Daggett County for many years. She was involved in many service and social organizations, including her callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

RaNae loved people and they loved her! Her love for flower gardens will ever live on in her posterity. Her yard was always beautiful and something to behold! She dearly loved her family and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with them.

RaNae is survived by her spouse, Jon Chappell; four children, Clay Wilde of McKinnon WY, Lisa (Joe) Rosenberg of Springville, UT, Melanie (Joe) Nelson, of Vernal UT, and Darren Wilde of McKinnon, WY. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Her surviving siblings are Russell Dale Rock and Gordon Kay Rock.

RaNae is preceded in death by a son Troy Jon Wilde, her parents, Russell and Vergie Rock, brothers Gerald Peter Rock and Kenneth Heber Rock, and sister Donna May Lewis.

Funeral services will be at 11 am in McKinnon, Wyoming on Monday April 15th, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A viewing will take place 9:30 – 10:30 am prior to the services at the church.

Interment will take place in the McKinnon Cemetery, McKinnon, WY.

