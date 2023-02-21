Randal “Randy” James Fox (November 11, 1960 – February 15, 2023)

Randal “Randy” James Fox, 62, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at his home in Green River, Wyoming.

He was a life-long resident of Green River. Randy was born November 11, 1960 in Rawlins, Wyoming, the son of James Austin Fox and Sandra Jane Green Fox.

He attended schools in Green River and was a 1979 graduate of Green River High School.

Mr. Fox married the love of his life, Jana Lee (Hopkins) Fox, February 14, 1983 in Green River, Wyoming. She preceded him in death on May 17, 2022.

He worked for Stauffer for the last 44 years as an Electrician.

Randy loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling anywhere and everywhere with his family.

Whether it was a planned vacation or a spontaneous day trip, he was always eager to go on a new adventure. Randy also enjoyed gambling with his wife, Jana.

Survivors include his mother, Sandy Fox of Grand Junction, Colorado; one son, Cody Fox and wife Amy of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Jena Hess and husband Jason of Green River, Wyoming; one brother, Charles Fox of Grand Junction, Colorado; two grandchildren, Paigelee Hess and Roland Fox; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jana Fox and his father, James Fox.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Randy’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming, 82901.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Union Congregational Church, 350 Mansface Street, Green River, Wyoming 82935. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.