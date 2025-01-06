Randy “Chad” Green (October 11, 1977 – December 31, 2024)

Randy “Chad” Green, 47, amazing husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs following a sudden illness.

Chad had such a deep passion for his family, they were always put first. He had an incredible work ethic, and thrived in his career. He put so much pride into his work, education, and his children. He cherished his family more than life.

Chad was born October 11, 1977 in Pocatello, Idaho, to Vicky Ann Noorman and Randy Steven Green. They moved to Green River around 1984. He was a typical mischievous boy. He loved to ride his bike and fish on the river. He wrestled and played baseball. As he got older he was known for his fast cars and loud music. He loved the snow and looked forward to the winters to go snowmobiling with friends. Summertime it was dirt bikes, camping, fishing, working at Roosters, and getting into trouble with his Monte Carlo and Camaro.

Chad graduated from Green River High School in 1996, and was determined to work at the mine. He started at General Chemical, now called TATA Chemicals. in 1997. He started out as an underground laborer and held various roles including bore minor operator, bolter operator, mechanic, and electrician. In his career he achieved the status of an A-Class mechanic and an A-Class electrician. He attended Western Wyoming Community College during the time of his career and gained more skills and education. In 2007, he graduated with a certificate in industrial maintenance. He continued his education at WWCC and in 2019, graduated with his associate of applied science degree. In 2022, Chad took a supervisor’s position as a mine electrical specialist. In his 27-year career he had many accomplishments, even breaking several mine records during his time as a bore operator. He was a member of the underground mine rescue team for eight years.

Chad met the love of his life, Jamie Bennett in 2001. They were married at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on August 16, 2003. They shared such a love for hunting, even spending their honeymoon hunting antelope. In their 21 years of marriage they had many adventures and had many accomplishments, but their most prized are their three wonderful children. Two daughters: Torie MacKinzie and Mikayla, and their son, Weston. Torie came into his life as a baby, he quickly became her father. They spent time chasing them all over the state to support them in their sports, activities, and taking vacations together.

Chad enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Some of his passions were hunting, fishing, boating, camping, golfing, skiing, and just doing anything outdoors. He loved camping, pulling the kids on the tube, catching huge lake trout, family dirt bike rides, and shooting tannerite. Teaching his kids to hunt, fish, golf, shoot, and cook. He had a passion for cooking and grilling. Doing those things with his family were some of his favorite times. His family was his whole world. He was excited about the recent engagements of his daughters, the upcoming wrestling season for Weston, and taking a summer vacation with his wife and kids.

Chad was loved dearly and will be missed.

He is survived by his wife Jamie Green, son Weston Green; daughters Mikayla Green and Torie Mackenzie Green; mother Vicky Penner; father Randy Green; brother Brandon Green and wife Kelsie Green, with nephews Calvin and Kyle Green, and niece Brynn; sister Amanda Green, with nephews Michael and Marcos Mandujano and niece McKenna Lara; sister BreAnna Green, with nieces PresiLee, EverLeigh, and Kingsley.

Preceded in death by his grandparents Don E. Green, Dorothy J. Larson, James Norman, and Irma Stuppy.

Following cremation, services will be held at a later date.

The family respectfully requests donation in Chad’s memory be made to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

