Randy Gunderson (February 23, 1958 – November 1, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– Randy Gunderson, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Arizona and South Dakota.

He was born on February 23, 1958 in Deadwood, South Dakota, the son of Vernon Gunderson and Lola Siberling.

Mr. Gunderson attended schools in Arizona and South Dakota.

He married Nadine McGuire in Grand Junction, Colorado on June 6, 2009.

Mr. Gunderson was a United States Navy Veteran.

He loved riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Nadine Gunderson of Rock Springs; one daughter Heather Pellichett and husband Michael of Honolulu, Hawaii; two step-daughters Erin Black and husband Alex of Rolling Hills, Wyoming and Leslie McGuire of Lusk, Wyoming; two brothers Rod Gunderson of Rawlins, Wyoming and Monty Gunderson and wife Donna of Rock Springs; one sister Gail McCabe and husband Gerry of Colorado Springs, Colorado; three grandchildren Michael Pellichett, Mason Pellichet and Sophie Pellichet ; six step-grandchildren Annabell McGuire, Jude McGuire, Bailey McGuire, R.J. Black, Xander Black and Kallesta Black; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother Bob Anderson, one sister Cathy Whitfield; one son Randy who died in infancy. two nephews Sean Pollet and Stephen Gunderson.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services at this time.

The family of Randy Gunderson respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Multiple Schlerosis Foundation, 735 English Drive, Casper, Wyoming 82601.