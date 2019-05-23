Randy Tabuchi State Farm Seeking Sales Representative

Looking to start a new job or develop an exciting career?
Randy Tabuchi State Farm is looking for a self-motivated, confident & outgoing Sales Representative to add to our growing team.
Position Description
- Qualified applicant will achieve sales goals though leads and referrals.
- Provide excellent customer service to new and existing insured’s.
- Income is flexible & self-determined.
- Must be willing to obtain insurance licenses.
