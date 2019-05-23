Randy Tabuchi State Farm Seeking Sales Representative

Looking to start a new job or develop an exciting career?

Randy Tabuchi State Farm is looking for a self-motivated, confident & outgoing Sales Representative to add to our growing team.

Position Description

  • Qualified applicant will achieve sales goals though leads and referrals.
  • Provide excellent customer service to new and existing insured’s.
  • Income is flexible & self-determined.
  • Must be willing to obtain insurance licenses.

To Apply

To apply, please send resumes to

randy@randytabuchi.com

State Farm Insurance
100 Village Circle
(307) 362-1933

