Randy Walker Earns GRHS Hall of Fame Honors Leading in Many Arenas

SweetwaterNOW congratulates the Class of 2019 Green River High School Hall of Fame inductees. We will feature each inductee throughout the week leading up the banquet this weekend. GRHS Hall of Fame profiles are made possible by Tanner Family Dentistry.

Randy Walker

Randy Walker was born at a young age on December 13, 1953 in Fort Riley, Kansas to Ron and Francis Walker. He has four younger brothers, and his mom was a saint for putting up with them on the farm.

He graduated from Watertown High school in Watertown, South Dakota in 1972. There he participated in high school wrestling, football, school musical, band, and choir. He also went to class most of the time.

College Days

He graduated from Dakota State University in 1976. He participated in collegiate wrestling, twice qualifying for the NAIA nationals. He was also active in choir and band.

Walker began his teaching and coaching career in 1974 as a summer AAU club swim coach in Watertown, South Dakota. From 1976 to 1979 Randy was a swimming instructor, pool manager, and head boys and girls swim coach in New Castle, Wyoming, where the boys’ team brought home a state title in a dominating 10/11 win performance 1979.

In partnership with Tanner Family Dentistry, we bring you these profiles of the inductees as we approach the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Green River Bound

Recruited by assistant Superintendent Burl Hoopes to Green River, Walker was named swimming head high school boys coach and swimming instructor at Green River High School in the fall of 1979.

During the 1979-2004 school years, Walker enjoyed the opportunity to coach and teach with amazing athletes, coaches, and fellow teachers. He coached GRHS swim teams to six conference runner-up honors. The Wolves also won 17 conference championships, 10 dual meet conference champions, achieved 9 state runner-ups championships, and two high school 4A boys championships.

Randy coached five All-Americans during his tenure as head coach. He had three different coaching stints; one as head coach, one with head coach Rick barker and one with head coach Colleen Seifloff.

During the 1981 school year, Walker was named Sweetwater County Jaycee Young Educator of the Year. He has also been named Conference Coach of the year many times, Wyoming Coach of the Year in 2002, and Green River Distinguished Citizen of the Year in 2015.

Randy has coached teams to state swim titles in both 3A and 4A, and has lead swim teams that finished in the top three at state more than 15 times.

Coaching Connectivity

Walker always strived to make each season a unique, challenging, fun, and innovative experience for each athlete. Walker also taught Physical Education at Wilson Elementary School where he started a successful early morning fitness program.

In addition, he taught at Monroe Middle School where we started the Thanksgiving Turkey Trot Run and a yearly school triathlon.

Randy also taught a number of years at Green River High school, McKinnon school and Granger school.

During his years at Sweetwater County School District. Number 2, Walker assisted head coach Chuck Geisenhagen with two undefeated middle school football teams. He assisted Geisenhagen a number of years on his track staff and saw the girls team win a 4A track and field state championship in 1996.

Randy helped coach many events, but his personal favorite is pole vault. Walker lead vaulters enjoyed a great deal of success. He coached the first ever Green River high school girl vaulters with GR athletes both boys and girls being very competitive at the

state and conference level.

Randy had a hand in coaching both state champions and conference vault champions. His vaulters still hold the GRHS records to this day.

Beyond Coaching

Walker also coached middle distance runners and cross country with Steve Boyd. Walker served as a Green River City Councilperson, and a Sweetwater County Commissioner. While on the city council and on a track bus trip, Rudy Gunter and Randy came up with the idea of the sculpting challenge. Through Sweetwater BOCES Ron Harper, Michelle Cordova and Randy created the Adventure Challenge for kids that ran for 20 years.

Walker has ridden his bike across the United States, swam 60 miles down the Green River as a fundraiser for the swim club, swam three times from Lucerne to Buckboard in the Flaming Gorge, swam Alcatraz, competed in the La Jolla Rough Water Swim, placed second at the ten-mile national open water championships, and attempted the English channel.

Family Man

Randy has been married for almost 30 years to the lovely Carol. She thinks he is crazy but has always supported his adventures. He has three wonderful children: Ryan and family in New Hampshire, Melissa and husband in Denver, and Erica and family in South Carolina. He is blessed with three grandchildren: Addie, Coco, and Rosie.

Randy is still coaching, working with a great board, swimmers, and staff of the Sweetwater Aquatic Team. SWAT is a club team composed of athletes in Green River, Lyman and Rock Springs.

They recently brought home their second state club title in their second year of existence. Randy was named Wyoming Club Coach of the Year for 2018. He continues to encourage everyone seeking success to always be a student of their sport, follow the “Big 4 Rules of Success,” and realize that the power of one is real!