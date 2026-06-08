Rangers Spoil Conference Debut

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Stallions opened South Conference play Saturday with a pair of losses to the Laramie Rangers, falling 27-8 in the opener and 15-4 in the second game at Paul J. Wataha Recreation Area.

Laramie’s offense proved difficult to contain throughout the day, combining for 42 runs and 31 hits across the doubleheader.

In the first game, the Rangers built an early advantage and never looked back.

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Laramie scored three runs in the first inning and added eight more in the second before pulling away with a 12-run fourth inning. The Rangers finished with 16 hits and drew 11 walks.

Despite the lopsided score, Rock Springs found success at the plate in the third inning, scoring five runs on six hits. Prestyn Harvey highlighted the rally with a two-run double, while Lincoln Young, Dom Wagner and Arlo Braly each added RBI hits.

Harvey, Wagner and Landon Oliver each collected two hits for the Stallions, who finished with 10 hits as a team. Harvey and Wagner drove in two runs apiece.

Landon Oliver was charged with the loss after allowing 15 runs, nine earned, over two and two-thirds innings.

The Stallions jumped out to a much stronger start in the second game.

After Laramie scored twice in the top of the first, Rock Springs answered immediately. Oliver delivered an RBI double and Wagner followed with a two-run single to give the Stallions a 3-2 lead after one inning.

The advantage was short-lived, however, as the Rangers regained the lead in the third inning and steadily added to it. A five-run fourth and six-run fifth allowed Laramie to pull away and complete the sweep.

Wagner led Rock Springs offensively, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Oliver and Harvey also collected two hits each as the Stallions finished with eight hits.

Kennan Green took the loss after allowing nine runs, eight earned, over three and two-thirds innings.

Austin Biggs paced the Rangers in the second game, collecting three hits and driving in three runs. Jaxson Enevoldsen also recorded three hits, while Laramie totaled 15 hits in the contest.

The losses dropped Rock Springs to 8-21 overall and 0-2 in conference play.

Next, they travel to Douglas on Tuesday June 9 for another doubleheader.