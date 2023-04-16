Rare 19th-Century Rifle Researched by Sweetwater County Museum

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A rare 19th-century naval rifle was researched recently through the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program.

Museum staff identified the rifle as a Winchester Hotchkiss “Second Model Navy” in .45/70, which was the U.S. Army’s standard rifle cartridge (for the “Trapdoor Springfield” single shot) from 1873 to 1892. The Hotchkiss was an innovative design for its time – a bolt-action repeater with a tubular magazine in the buttstock, similar to that of the Civil War-era Spencer. It was manufactured from 1879 to 1892. The rifle researched by the museum was made in 1881, a rare “Second Model Navy,” as evidenced by a “US” and anchor stamp on the barrel. Second Model Hotchkisses were fitted with a manual safety and a magazine cutoff in the form of levers on top of the receiver.

During this era and for many years afterward, magazine cutoffs were a common feature of military bolt-action rifles. Shooters were expected to single-load their rifles until access to cartridges in the magazine became necessary, at which point the cutoff could be manually switched, which permitted charging from the magazine.

The U.S. Navy purchased just under a thousand Second Model Hotchkiss rifles from 1880 to 1881, and they remained in naval service until the adoption of the 6mm Model 1895 Lee straight-pull bolt action.

The “US” and anchor stamp of a Winchester Hotchkiss “Second Model Navy” U.S. Navy midshipmen drilling with Winchester Hotchkiss bolt-action rifles aboard the training ship USS Monongahela, circa 1891.

It was noted that the Second Model Navy researched underwent a modification at some point; the standard barrel-mounted rear sight was removed and replaced with a tang sight, which likely took place after its Navy service, when it passed into civilian hands.

Those with a vintage firearm (or firearms) who would like to learn more about them are encouraged to contact the museum at (307) 872-6435 or via email at blustd@sweetwatercountywy.gov. There is no charge for the service.