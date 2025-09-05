Rate Study Presentation Headlines Special Sept. 9 Council Meeting

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will have a special meeting Tuesday to hear a presentation and deal with two items of business.

The main presentation will focus on a utility rate study previously approved by the Council. The Council originally approved its contract with Raftelis on April 15 for $123,654.

The Council will also act on two pieces of new business. The Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame Committee is requesting a road closure from A Street to Bank Court on South Main Street for a hall of fame community pep rally Sept. 11 from 2-8 p.m. The second business item involves a request from Square State Brewing for permission to serve alcohol at Bunning Park for a Rock Springs Miners Hockey meet and greet on Sept. 14 from 3-6 p.m.

The Council meeting takes place at City Hall and starts at 6 p.m. It is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.