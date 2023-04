PINEDALE — Due to severe winter weather expected across much of the State today and tomorrow, Governor Gordon has determined to move forward with a virtual-only Rawlins town hall instead of both in-person and virtually.

The Zoom webinar can accommodate 500 guests and will begin at 4 p.m. on April 4 as previously scheduled.

When:

Tuesday, Apr 4, 2023

4-5:30 pm

Where:

Virtually

Join Zoom Webinar

Webinar ID: 835 5355 0566

Passcode: 045552