Rawlins Troopers Arrest Attempted Murder Suspect

RAWLINS — Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers arrested a man Sunday for the attempted murder of two family members with a firearm.

On the afternoon of September 3 at around 12:41 p.m., the WHP responded to the area of milepost 22 on US 287 for a complaint of a man with a gun.

The caller advised Dispatch a relative shot her and another family member. The victims fled towards Rawlins, followed by the assailant in a separate vehicle. The caller reported the assailant rammed the back of their vehicle and continued shooting at them.

Rawlins troopers intercepted the vehicles near milepost 14. Both vehicles stopped and the suspect surrendered to troopers without incident.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported the victims to Carbon County Memorial Hospital. The seriousness of the second victim’s injuries required they be further transported to a trauma center.

Troopers arrested the suspect for attempted murder and charges are pending through the Carbon County Attorney’s Office.