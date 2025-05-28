Ray D. Tangen (Nov. 28, 1951 – May 26, 2025)

Ray D. Tangen, 73, a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Monday, May 26, 2025 at his home in Rock Springs. He was a resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Minnesota.

He was born on November 28, 1951, in Fosston, Minnesota; the son of Francis R. Tangen and Ruth Marian Borud. Ray lived a life full of love, dedication, and hard work.

Ray received his education in McIntosh, Minnesota, graduating from McIntosh High School in 1969. He was a dedicated and resourceful entrepreneur, working as the owner and operator of R & D in the oilfield industry for 25 years until his retirement in 2012.

He married the love of his life Marilyn Kay Jenson May 31, 1980 in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Ray was known for his love of reading, passion for watching westerns on television, and his admiration for horses. Above all, he was a family man, deeply smitten with his three grandsons, who were truly the apple of his eye.

Survivors include, Marilyn K. Jenson Tangen of Rock Springs; two daughters, Krista Tangen Eaton and her husband Andy; RaeLynn Tangen Froton and her husband Damien, all of Rock Springs; two sisters, Cynthia Tangen Johnson of Gully Minnesota; Beverly Tangen Helgaas of Glenwood, Minnesota; three grandsons, Dane Eaton, Lucian Eaton; Dawson Froton; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Francis R. Tangen and Ruth Marian Tangen, alongside his brother, Dale Tangen, and brother-in-law, Darrell Johnson.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10 A.M. Monday, June 2, 2025 at Mt. of Olives Lutheran Church , 2916 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Ray’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Mount of Olives Church, 2916 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Ray’s memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.