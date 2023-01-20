Ray L. Ferber Jr. (February 7, 1955 – January 19, 2023)

Ray L. Ferber Jr., 67, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 15 years and former resident of Pennsylvania. Mr. Ferber fought a courageous battle since May of 2022.

He was born February 7, 1955 in Allentown, Pennsylvania; the son of Ray L. Ferber Sr. and Margaret Beers.

Mr. Ferber attended schools and graduated with the class of 1972 in Pennsylvania.

He married Wanda Tucker September 12, 2015 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Ferber worked for Komatsu for 10 years as a Product Support Representative and retired in 2019.

He loved spending time with his family; shooting guns; traveling; cooking; barbecuing and was an avid fan of NASCAR.

Survivors include his wife Wanda Ferber of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two step-daughters, Tina Dover and husband Shawn of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Kathy Miranda Moss and husband Harrison of Pocatello, Idaho; one sister, Sandra Rossi of Dunedin, Florida; two step-grandsons, Dillan Dover and companion Destiny Knezovich; Skyler Dover and wife Ashlyn; one step-great grandson, Alex Dover and several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Ray’s name to Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.