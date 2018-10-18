Ray LeRoy Miles (August 12, 1936 – October 7, 2018)

CASPER — Ray LeRoy Miles, 82, passed away on October 7, 2018 in Casper, Wyoming.

He was born on August 12, 1936 in Afton, Wyoming to Albert Miles and Estella Ruth (Wollenzien) Miles.

Ray graduated from the Star Valley High School in Afton, Wyoming. By profession, he worked for AT&T/Mountain Bell in management for 37 years. On December 28, 1976 he married Beverly Ann Toay.

He was a Rock Springs City Councilman, a member of the Elks, American Legion, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Rock Springs City Parks & Recreation Committee, Telephone Pioneers, Cheyenne Frontier Days Security Committee, and Secretary Treasurer at the Airport Golf Course in Cheyenne. Ray enjoyed golf, fishing, crossword puzzles, reading and card games.

Ray is survived by his wife, Beverly Miles of Casper, WY; daughters, Roberta MilesBoysen (Haven MilesBoysen) of Cannon Falls, MN; Cindy (Maiden Miles) Diana (Andy)of Tucson, AZ; Karla (Maiden Guymon) McAffee (Dennis) of Rock Springs, WY:; Risa (Maiden Miles) Petrie (Mark) of Casper, WY; sons, Russell Miles (Laurie) of Grand Junction, CO; Steven Guymon (Kari) of Indianapolis, IN; sister, Cherie Nield (Lloyd) of Boise, ID; sister-in-law, Cathie Miles of Phoenix, AZ; 19 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 1 great- great grandchild. Also many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert LeRoy Miles and Estella Ruth (Wollenzien) Miles of Afton, WY; brother, Lee W. Miles of Phoenix, AZ; son-in law Andy Diana, grandson, Jeffrey Miles McCurtain; great grandson, Cody Hawk Finch and nephew, Vernal Stoker Miles.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 18, 2018 from 5 to 8 PM at Bustard’s Funeral Home in Casper.

A Christian service and burial will be held beginning 11:00 AM on Friday, October 19, 2018 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Deacon Kevin Halvorson officiating. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery in Casper.

Memorial donations may be made in Ray’s name to Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, 319 S. Wilson, Casper, Wyoming, 82601.