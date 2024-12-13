Ray Miller Hardy (March 23, 1936 – December 12, 2024)

Ray Miller Hardy, 88, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2024 at Mission at Castle Rock Villa in Green River, Wyoming. He was a 42-year resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Utah and Canada. He died of causes incident to age.

Ray was born March 23, 1936 in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada; the son of Clinton R. Hardy and Della Miller Hardy. He spent a happy, adventurous childhood on his family’s wheat farm in Stirling, the oldest of five children. He played hockey, baseball, and guitar, excelling at all.

In 1956 he married Clara Canon and they moved to Utah.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He graduated from Weber State College and with Clara raised four children, giving them a fun childhood filled with ice skating, guitar concerts in the living room and annual vacations to Canada.

Ray was an excellent mechanic and made sure we all knew how to change our own tires and drive a stick-shift. He attended our basketball games, band concerts, dance and piano recitals and college graduations. He loved to hunt, never quite succeeding in passing that on to his children but finding himself transformed into a lover of cats.

After Clara and Ray divorced, he married Mary Trapp and moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming. His Wyoming years included a great love for riding his Goldwing, which he took on countless adventures, including a solo trip to Alaska where an encounter with a herd of Dall sheep almost killed him.

He was a great raconteur and could talk with anyone about anything for hours. As his health declined, he missed that more than anything. His stepson Tom spent a lot of time caring for him in the last months, and we are forever grateful for his love and care. Dad died in Wyoming, a place he loved.

He attended schools in Canada and Utah, graduating in 1954 from Stirling High School. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from Weber State College in 1967.

Ray worked for Tri-Mac for 20 years as a truck driver until his retirement in 2009.

Survivors include three daughters, ; Holly Hardy of Ogden, Utah; Falleen Hardy of Centerville, Utah; Cherie Gilmore and husband Patrick of Ogden, Utah; one son, Ray Hardy of Salt Lake City, Utah ; two step sons, William Trapp and wife Diana of Daniel, Wyoming; Tom Trapp and wife Sadie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one step daughter, Cammy Cannon and husband Jeff of Golden Valley, Arizona; one brother, Doug Hardy and wife Kathy of Lubbock, Texas; three sisters, Marilynne Jorgensen and husband Ken of Moses Lake, Washington; Calleen Sorenson and Cole of Tempe, Arizona; Sheila Winther of Squamish, British Columbia; grandchildren, John Gilmore of Ogden, Utah and Ethan Trapp of Rock Springs, Wyoming; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Della Hardy.

Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2024 in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Rock Springs.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.