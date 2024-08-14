Raymond “Ace” Brackett (August 19, 1953 – August 10, 2024)

Raymond “Ace” Brackett, 70 just shy of his 71st birthday, passed away in his home Saturday, August 10, 2024. He was a resident of Green River when he passed. Previously a resident of many places in Utah and Nevada.

Ace was born August 19, 1953 the son of Robert “Shorty” Brackett and Dorthy Brackett.

Ace was loved by many, as a father, grandfather and friend. He went to join his mother, father and son on August 10, 2024. He will be greatly missed.

He always had a story to tell to anyone who would listen and trinkets to show as well. His service in the Navy gave him great pride and was appreciated by many. He loved his family and his cars. They both made him very happy. He also enjoyed collecting knick knacks and his home was full of them. His artistic ability was wonderful, he could draw, etch or paint just about anything.

Ace was preceded in death by his parents and one son Justin. He is survived by three sons, Brandon Brackett of Vernal, Utah, Christopher Brackett of Green River, and Rosco “RD” Brackett of West Valley, Utah, as well as several grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Larkin Sunset Lawn, Salt Lake City.

Details to be determined.