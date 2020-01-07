Raymond Daniel “Smitty” Smith (August 8, 1941 – January 6, 2020)

RICHLANDS, Virginia– Raymond Daniel “Smitty” Smith, age 78, of Richlands, VA passed away at his home Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born August 8, 1941 in Wheeling, WV.

He was a Veteran of the US Navy. He worked as an electrician for Texas Gulf-Soda Ash in Granger, WY. He retired in 2000 and split his time between Jewell Ridge and La Barge, WY.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Smith, Jr. and Lucille Hitchcock Smith; one brother, David Smith; the mother of his children, Linda Heinen Smith.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Linda Keen Smith; his children, Robin Martinez, Kelly Niemiec and husband Tom, and Robert Smith and wife Helen all of Green River, WY; one stepson, Rodney Rife of Martinsburg, WV; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren also survive.

His wishes were to be cremated with no services. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.

The family of Raymond Daniel "Smitty" Smith is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, VA.