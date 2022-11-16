Raymond F Garcia (May 29, 1953 – November 13, 2022)

Raymond F Garcia of Green River, Wyoming, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

He was born May 29,1953 in Oahu, Hawaii to Raymond G. Garcia and Jane Feliciano. Ray attended school in San Jose California.

At the age of 19 he moved to Green River and learned about loneliness, frozen plumbing, dead batteries, ice and snow packed roads and -45 degree temperatures. He began a 48 year career at FMC Soda Ash where he worked underground but also Dredge, Sesqui, Filters and Distribution areas of the plant. Ray was widely known as a friendly man and greeted everyone he knew with a smile, wave, handshake or hug.

Ray enjoyed fishing, hiking, backpacking, floating the green and boating on the Gorge. He delighted in making and giving balloon figures, riding his dirt bike, playing golf, and sharing music with his friends, especially his beloved Santana.

Ray shared his life, love for family, generosity and protective spirit with Beverli McCaslin Garcia, and their son Raymond J Garcia. He was also a father figure to her children Wendi A. Maestas and Matthew J Maestas. Together they enjoyed 22 years of integrity, love and happiness.

His extended family of friends included the Salas and Beardall family, Schultz family, Kevin and Patty Doak, Gary and Lanette Watson.

Ray is survived by his wife Beverli, and son Raymond J Garcia, both of Green River.

Matthew Maestas of Overland Park, KS and Wendi Maestas of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Ray is also survived by his mother Jane, as well as siblings, Peter, Juanita, Phillip, Michael, and Tina.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Ray’s life will be held from 2-7 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Hampton Inn, 1055 Wild Horse Canyon Rd, Green River, WY 82935.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.