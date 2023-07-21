Raymond Lewis Pecolar (August 7, 1938 – July 14, 2023)

Raymond Lewis Pecolar, 84, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. He died following a lengthy illness.

Mr. Pecolar was born August 7, 1938 in Rock Springs, the son of Raymond Pecolar and Annie Lewis.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1956 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Immediately after graduating, Raymond joined the Navy as an electrician for four years receiving an honorable discharge.

Mr. Pecolar married Sherry L. Tennant May 28, 1960 in Rock Springs.

He worked for Pacific Power and Light for 29 years and 9 months and retired in 1998.

Mr. Pecolar enjoyed hunting, fishing and learning the land around him. He had many hobbies that included making and inventing things, fly-tying, and making earrings. He could repair anything. What he enjoyed most was visiting family and friends, telling stories and jokes.

Survivors include his wife, Sherry L. Pecolar of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, Raymond Pecolar and wife Robin of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Dale Pecolar and wife Melanie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; six grandchildren: Kyle (Apryl) Pecolar, Kevin (Angie) Pecolar, Kaylin (Dusty) Ledgerwood, Katie (Cassidy) West, Carley (Van Welsh) Pecolar, Janelle (Hunter) Gillespie; eleven great-grandchildren, Aislyn, Abby, Canon, Hudson, Saylor, Hanna, Jaxon, Coltan, Aksel, Sloane, and Ace; along with several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family respectfully requests donations be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com