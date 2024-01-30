Raymond Porenta (May 10, 1947 – January 27, 2024)

Raymond Porenta, 76, passed away January 27, 2024 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming, with his daughter by his side.

He was born May 10, 1947 in Rock Springs, the son of Adolf Porenta and Mary Wisniewski.

Raymond graduated from the Rock Springs High school and enlisted in the Navy in 1967. He was a Vietnam era veteran.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He was a member of the NRA, and enjoyed spending his time in the great outdoors fishing, hunting, camping and he also like to go out gambling for fun.

Survivors include his daughter Sarah Sinclair and granddaughter Leena Alix Sinclair of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was preceded in death by his parents Adolf and Mary Porenta, brother Adolf “Bob” Porenta.

Cremation will take place and inurnment with military honors will take place in LaBarge, Wyoming, at a later date.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.