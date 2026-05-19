Raymond “Ray” Maes (October 3, 1962 – May 6, 2026)

Raymond “Ray” Maes, 63, passed peacefully at his home in Barnhart, Missouri, on May 6, 2026.

Born on October 3, 1962, Ray was a longtime resident of Superior, before making St. Louis his home for the past 30 years. After graduating from RSHS, Ray proudly joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in the Philippines. He honorably served his country for 10 years, including service in the National Guard. During his military career, Ray received numerous awards, medals, and ribbons in recognition of his dedication and service.

Ray had a deep love for his family, gardening, and traveling the world. Alongside his lifelong partner, Clay Mobley, he visited more than 25 countries and 49 U.S. states, creating countless memories and adventures together.

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He is survived by his lifelong partner, Clay Mobley of Barnhart, Missouri, four brothers; Jerry Maes and wife Virginia of Superior, Frank Maes and wife Tracy of Rock Springs, Rob Maes and wife Micki of Boise, Idaho, Joe Maes of Superior and Brother In Law, Tom McCune of Superior; and four sisters all of Superior; JoJo Robert, Theressa Wolf and husband Myron, Carmen Hueitra and husband Eusebio, Michaelene Maes-Ekker and husband Cameron. Ray also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly and took great joy in spoiling and making feel special.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Concha Maes; his brother, Rick Maes; and his sisters, Bert McCune and Sandra Adams.

“Mr. Maes, you’re such a story!”

Per Ray’s wishes, there will be no services following cremation.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Ray Maes to either; Tunnel to Towers Foundation or Wounded Warrior Project.