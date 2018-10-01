Re-Elect Rose Mosbey City Council Ward IV

Vote for Experience, Honesty, and Integrity.

“I am a lifelong resident of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County. After 35 years of employment in the oil and gas industry, I retired from Anadarko Petroleum. My responsibilities included finance, accounting, and asset management.

I am completing my 5th year on the City Council and currently serve on the following Council standing committees: Parks and Recreation, Snow/Weed Control, City Buildings, Organization/Policy Review, Historical Museum Board Liaison, Budget/Finance, Union Negotiations, Council President in 2016.

My previous experience includes serving in leadership roles on boards, commissions, and committees including the Rock Springs Planning and Zoning Commission, Rock Springs Chamber Board of Directors, Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees, Wyoming Unemployment Insurance Commission, SWEDA and GDEDC Economic Development Boards, Southwest Wyoming Industrial Association Board and Education Partnership Committee, and the Sweetwater Federal Credit Union Credit Committee.

Rock Springs is my home and I am committed to its welfare. If I am elected, I will continue to focus on the needs, interests, & future prosperity of the people who live and do business in Rock Springs through fiscal responsibility, responsible development, public safety through police and fire protection, maintaining infrastructure, and all other services which support a quality lifestyle for the residents of Rock Springs.

It has been a pleasure and an honor serving as your City Council Representative. I am asking for your vote on November 6th.”

-Rose Mosbey, City Councilwoman

