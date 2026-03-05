Reach a New Level of Customer Service in Sweetwater County by Becoming a Certified Tourism Ambassador

Become a Sweetwater County Certified Tourism Ambassador!

Do you love living in Sweetwater County? Do you want to share that passion with visitors and new residents?

The Certified Tourism Ambassador (CTA) program offered by Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism teaches you how to turn every interaction into a positive experience. You’ll learn valuable customer service skills and discover fun facts about Sweetwater County’s history, geography, and attractions—all while boosting your resume with a nationally recognized certification.

Who is this for?

Everyone! This certification isn’t just for people in the tourism industry. It’s for anyone who wants to learn valuable skills and get more involved in our community. We’ve certified people from all walks of life, including realtors, hospital administrators, bankers, and more!

Employers! The CTA training is beneficial for employees by empowering them to learn more about their community and make connections. It's a great way to invest in the knowledge and customer service skills of staff at an economical price!

Ages 15 to 100+—it's for high school students, young professionals, retirees, and everyone in between.

What’s in it for you?

Invest in yourself: Gain high-demand customer service skills.

Build your network: Connect with others who are passionate about Sweetwater County.

Make a difference: Help provide amazing experiences for everyone who visits or lives in our area.

Have fun: Get the inside scoop on local events, attractions, and hidden gems. Attend free monthly get-togethers to learn more about Sweetwater County and network with other CTAs!

Ready to make a difference? The four-hour trainings are held monthly at Western Wyoming Community College and include a meal. Sign up today and become a Sweetwater County Certified Tourism Ambassador! For more information, please call (307) 382-2538.

UPCOMING DATES:

March 12, 3 pm to 7 pm

April 13, 8 am to 12 pm

May 13, 9 am to 1 pm

