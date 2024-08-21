Reach a New Level of Customer Service in Sweetwater County by Becoming a Certified Tourism Ambassador

﻿﻿Learn Customer Service Skills

Learn about the History, Geography, and Attractions in Sweetwater County

﻿﻿Invest in Yourself & Your Team

Turn Every Visitor Experience Into a Positive Experience

Get involved in the things that interest YOU from history, recreation, arts, community events, dining, outdoors, and more! CTAs enjoy networking, planning and volunteering at events and being in-the-know. Sweetwater County Certified Tourism Ambassadors help provide positive experiences and positive quality of community throughout the county.

They are high school age, young professionals, retired individuals and everyone in-between. Gain elevated customer service skills, bolster your resume with a nationally recognized certification or simply join in for fun, CTA is for EVERYONE and belongs to YOU!!

This certification is NOT just for people in the tourism industry, however. We teach great customer service skills along with local history that makes it a valuable training for anyone living in Sweetwater County! We have certified people in a variety of fields besides the tourism industry. This includes local realtors, hospital administrators, City & County employers, staff members at local banks, retired individuals and more!

UPCOMING DATES:

September 16th, 3-7 PM

October 15th, 2-6 PM

November 14th, 2-6 PM

December 13th, 10 AM – 2 PM

Questions?

307-382-2538