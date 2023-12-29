Reader Shares Photos of Thursday Rockslide

GREEN RIVER – A SweetwaterNOW reader caught images of an awe-inspiring rockslide near Green River Thursday morning.

“It was a sight to see,” Christopher Nevils told SweetwaterNOW. “I was on my way to Jamestown when it began, and once I found a place to pull over it really came down.”

Nevils’ images capture a massive cloud of dust coming from the nearby Palisades as pieces of rock fall away from the wall.

This isn’t the first time a rockslide occurred in the area. A rockslide Oct. 13, 2010, and resulted in vehicle crashes and the closure of Interstate 80.

Photo courtesy of Christopher Nevils.

Photo courtesy of Christopher Nevils.