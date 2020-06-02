Ready for the Brown Bag Concert Series This Year?

ROCK SPRINGS — Don’t think summer has been cancelled in Downtown Rock Springs. Get out of the house, get lunch to-go and be ready to enjoy fresh air, live music and sunshine near a historic landmark.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is moving forward by rolling out the fifth year of their lunchtime concert series – the Brown Bag Concert Series. Due to renovation work on the First Security Bank building, the 2020 Brown Bag Concert Series will move to the grassy area on the northeast side of the Sweetwater County Health & Human Services building at 333 Broadway St. in Rock Springs.

Due to COVID-19 issues, the performances are starting a month later. The concerts will be held every Tuesday this summer (July through August) from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. The shows are free and guests are invited to bring their meal and enjoy a summer day in Downtown Rock Springs; most of the downtown restaurants offer take-out as an option for lunch.

The eight-week concert series will feature a variety of music styles including country, rock, folk, Americana and more. Since the concerts are at a new location, there won’t be permanent seating. Locals and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets and to maintain social distancing of six feet. And don’t forget the sunscreen.

A list of performers will be available soon so stay tuned.