Ready Oilfield Service Hiring for Roustabout and Foreman

Ready Oilfield Service, Inc. is seeking Roustabouts and Foremen to work in Wamsutter.
Competitive wages based on experience.
Applicants must:
- Have transportation to & from Wamsutter
- Have a valid driver’s license
- Have a good driving record
- Pass a pre-employment drug & alcohol screening
- MVR Verification Required
- PEC SafeLand a Plus+.
To Apply:
If you are interested please go to the Ready Oilfield Service website and complete an Employment Application and email it to humanresources@readyoilfield.net or drop off at the office, located at: 2515 Foothill Blvd., Suite 225 (Rocky Mountain Bank)
Please attach a copy of your driver’s license & your PEC Safeland card if you have one.
