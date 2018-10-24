Ready Oilfield Service Hiring for Roustabout and Foreman

Ready Oilfield Service, Inc. is seeking Roustabouts and Foremen to work in Wamsutter.

Competitive wages based on experience.

Applicants must:

Have transportation to & from Wamsutter

Have a valid driver’s license

Have a good driving record

Pass a pre-employment drug & alcohol screening

MVR Verification Required

PEC SafeLand a Plus+ .

To Apply:

If you are interested please go to the Ready Oilfield Service website and complete an Employment Application and email it to humanresources@readyoilfield.net or drop off at the office, located at: 2515 Foothill Blvd., Suite 225 (Rocky Mountain Bank)

Please attach a copy of your driver’s license & your PEC Safeland card if you have one.

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.