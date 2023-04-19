Rebecca “Becky” Boyse (August 3, 1957 – April 15, 2023)

Rebecca “Becky” Boyse, 65, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, at her home in Green River, WY, surrounded by family.

She was born August 3, 1957, in Niagara Falls, NY, the daughter of Bill Bish and Jean Norton Bish.

Becky obtained her diploma form LaSalle High School.

She married Robert Boyse on March 4, 2001 in Lake Tahoe, NV. He preceded her in death on January 26, 2022.

Becky worked as a mail carried for over 30 years for the USPS, until her retirement in 2018.

She was a member of the Auxiliary Legion.

Becky enjoyed taking photos, painting rocks, artwork, fishing, gambling, playing bingo, dressing the dragon at Truman Elementary, and spending time with family.

Survivors include son Charles Bryan and wife Keysha of Green River, WY; daughters Jennifer Kaufman and husband Ryan of Sioux Falls, SD, Amber Moser of Elk Point, SD; brother Mark (Pudge) Bish and wife Sue Bish of Green River, WY; grandchildren Kayla, Duane, Devon, Hailey, Levi, Tanner; great-grandchildren Brentlee, and Ryker.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Boyse, parents Bill Bish and Jean Bish, brother David, and sister Melissia.

Following cremation, graveside services and inurnment will be held at the Riverview Cemetery later this summer.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.