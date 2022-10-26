Rebecca M. Hall (February 16, 1971 – October 23, 2022)

Rebecca M. Hall, 52, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, WY.

She was born on February 16, 1971 on the Yakota Airforce Base in Japan, the daughter of David and Patsy Wagstaff.

Rebecca attended schools in Ohama, Nebraska and graduated high school in 1989 before later obtaining her associates degree.

She married Jerrod Hall on July 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.

Rebecca worked as a Walmart cashier for two years.

She enjoyed sewing, painting dolls, hunting, fishing, and working with the Latter-day Saints youth.

Survivors include her husband Jerrod Hall of Rock Springs, WY; parents David and Patsy Wagstaff; sons Christopher Blanksford of Rock Springs, WY, Mathew Blanksford of Rock Springs, WY, Blake Hall of Rock Springs, WY; brothers Paul Wagstaff, Michael Wagstaff; sisters Karyn Wagstaff of Omaha, NE, Sara Jonutz of Orion, MI; and her mother-in-law Lydia Wedan of Rock Springs, WY.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm, Monday, October 31, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1109 Tulip Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A viewing will be held from 5-7 pm, Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY and one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.