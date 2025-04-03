Rebooting the Tigers, Wolves Rivalry

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Comments received to our story of the return of the Rock Springs Green River soccer rivalry led us to take a second look at the recent history.

Statements from Green River Activities Director Tony Beardsley were generally correct when he said Green River moved from 4A to 3A in the 2020-21 school year. Upon digging deeper, we found not all teams moved to 3A and in fact soccer remained in 4A.

The final matchup between the two schools came Thursday, April 28 in Rock Springs where the Tigers and Lady Tigers came away with a pair of shutouts. In the girls’ game, All-State players Brecken Hunsaker and Novaleigh Moses led the Lady Tigers to an 11-0 victory with an impressive first half. Hunsaker had three goals and Moses had three assists in the first 40 minutes of play with the Lady Tigers leading 8-0 at the break.

For the boys, the Tigers were able to continue the dominance that afternoon with a 3-0 victory over the Wolves.

After the 2021-22 season, Green River boys and girls soccer moved down to 3A and we have not seen the county rivals on the pitch since.

This Friday for the first time in three years, Green River and Rock Springs will play on the soccer field, with Green River back in 4A. The highly anticipated showdown is set for Friday at Wolves Stadium, with the girls’ match kicking off at 3 p.m., followed by the boys’ game at 5 p.m. Fans can watch the action live in free HD video through TRN Media on SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page.

Rock Springs has leaned on a strong defensive presence early in the season, while Green River has made its mark as an offensive force in 4A since returning.

Thank you to all the locals who commented on our original post which led us to investigate the situation further. And should you find any of this confusing, you can thank the WHSAA for the continued musical chairs of conference realignment.