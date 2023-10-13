Recap: Broncos Fall to Cheifs

KANSAS CITY – The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 19-8 on Thursday Night Football. The Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, threw for 306 yards and a touchdown, while their kicker, Harrison Butker, made four field goals to secure the win. Travis Kelce had a strong performance with nine catches for 124 yards.

The Chiefs leaned heavily on their defense to shut down Russell Wilson and the Broncos. Wilson was held to just 95 yards passing with a touchdown and two interceptions, and the Broncos finished with only 197 total yards of offense.

The Chiefs’ inability to convert red-zone trips into touchdowns almost cost them the game, but they managed to hold off the Broncos’ late push. The Broncos have not beaten the Chiefs since 2015, and their losing streak against the Chiefs extends to 16.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Despite the Chiefs’ struggles in the red zone, they were able to secure the win with Butker’s field goals and a key 28-yard pass from Mahomes to Rashee Rice. The Broncos’ league-worst defense couldn’t make a stop when it mattered, and the Chiefs extended their winning streak against their AFC West rivals.

Chiefs’ defensive tackle Chris Jones had a sack in his eighth straight regular-season game, and this impressive streak is second only to his own 11-game streak in 2018 in franchise history.

In terms of injuries, the Broncos’ tight end, Greg Dulcich, left the game with a hamstring injury, while the Chiefs’ safety Justin Reid, and wide receiver Justin Watson also dealt with injuries during the game.

The Broncos will host the Green Bay Packers in their next game on October 22.