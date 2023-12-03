RECAP: Broncos Fall To Texans After Late Interception

HOUSTON – The Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans had one of the best games in the NFL of the year this week. In a score that was decided on a play in the final 20 seconds of the ball game, the Broncos fell 22-17 to the C.J. Stroud-led Texans.

Here is a recap of the game

In the first quarter, the Broncos found themselves in a hole early, allowing 10 points while being held scoreless in the first 10 minutes of the ball game. The Broncos would start to find some footing although it didn’t result in many points. They keep their deficit at 10 points going into the half with the score at 13-3.

In the third quarter, Denver would hold the Texans to another field goal while Russell Wilson found Courtland Sutton on a 45-yard touchdown pass to make the score 16-10.

In the final quarter of the game, the two teams would come out swinging with the Texans scoring in the first minute of the quarter on a three-yard pass from Stroud to Nico Collins pushing Houston to 22. The Texans would go for two, but the ball was intercepted, and the Texans kicked the ball back to the Broncos with just a 12-point lead.

The Broncos would respond very quickly with a touchdown of their own in a quick two-minute drive, bringing the score within five after the two-point conversion. The Denver defense would do their job and kept the Texans from scoring for the rest of the game and gave the Broncos a shot to have a walk-off touchdown with just 16 seconds left to go in the ball game.

On what ended up as the final play of the game for the Broncos offense on third and goal on the eight-yard line, Wilson would drop back to pass, avoid a sack, and throw a jump ball pass to tight end Lucas Krull. The pass would end up being intercepted by Jimmie Ward who is in his first year with the Texans from the 49ers. This would seal the victory for the Texans as the Broncos had no more timeouts.

Russell Wilson didn’t have a single interception in the Bronco’s recent five-game win streak ended up throwing three against the Texans. In the game, Wilson would go 15/26 passing for 186 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. Wilson also had 10 rushes for 44 yards and one touchdown.

The other two interceptions Wilson threw would be at the hands of second-year cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. the grandson of former NFL wide receiver Darryl Stingley.

Denver’s defense did not have an interception that will go on the stat sheet due to their only interception coming on a two-point conversion and those don’t count on the official stat sheet. The defense did have five sacks on the night.

Next week the Broncos will take on the Chargers who are coming off of a 6-0 win over New England.